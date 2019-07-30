Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Valuation Rose While Wright Investors Service Has Decreased Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ensco Plc (ESV) as Shares Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 63.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,867 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, down from 7,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $293.48. About 449,052 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 6.48 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares to 8,404 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 8,901 shares. 42,957 were accumulated by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 0.33% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 231,966 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 1,258 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 685,136 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Apg Asset Nv reported 45,100 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 19,367 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 1,470 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Wisconsin-based Artisan Prns LP has invested 0.23% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Victory Management has 0.13% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Timber Hill Limited Liability Corp owns 15,700 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 19.19M shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Greenlight Cap has 4.22% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 15.12M shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 133 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 6,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 348,253 were reported by Wasatch Advisors. Raymond James Finance Serv holds 0% or 38,917 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 21,500 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, M&T Bank has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 19,257 shares. 644,856 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, General Amer Invsts Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 23,872 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.30 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.