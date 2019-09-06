Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Valuation Rose While Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Holding; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $566,000 as Stock Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 63,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 56,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 5.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $269.55. About 160,974 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,221 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. North Star Inv Management owns 100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,887 shares. 12,509 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.04% stake. Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 25,072 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 21 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 844 shares stake. Globeflex LP reported 8,240 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.43% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 98,351 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Wright Invsts Service reported 0.31% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 72,307 shares to 77,693 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 715,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

