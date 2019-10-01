Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding Maintained by Havens Advisors Llc; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Raised by $382,800

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 572.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $255.35. About 390,981 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 544,491 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Lp has 0.14% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Natixis, France-based fund reported 17,911 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 6,680 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Diamond Hill Mgmt invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Advsr Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 349 shares. Sivik Global Lc has 20,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd owns 37,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,182 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 393,307 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. 75,000 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares with value of $1.57 million were bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC. ANIDO VICENTE JR bought $498,953 worth of stock or 26,250 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 200,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,339 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).