Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding Has Increased by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc; Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $3.68 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $273.76. About 237,552 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 3.54M shares traded or 79.95% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 140,391 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 170,338 shares. Omni Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.58% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 19,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.04% or 685,136 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Inc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ftb Advsr Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 125 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Acadian Asset Llc has 1.14% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 983,201 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 58,451 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 930 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 60,330 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 225 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,000 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 853,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,603 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Grp reported 4.29 million shares. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 304,296 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 172,235 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.03% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 15,004 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp accumulated 552,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 930,651 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 3.43M shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.08% or 813,468 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability holds 43,475 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 126,661 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.09M shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

