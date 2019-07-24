Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $4.97 Million as Share Value Rose; As Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Shares Declined, Jlb & Associates Raised by $576,150 Its Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 492,231 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $290.9. About 238,010 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.57 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 36,292 shares to 45,559 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 26,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare Supports Educational Scholarships for Georgia Students – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare Receives NCQA Quality Accreditation for Its Medicare Advantage Plan in California – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why WellCare Health Plans (WCG) is a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.23% or 41,299 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 779 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2.13 million shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,861 shares. Soros Fund Lc has invested 0.15% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 0% or 1,620 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 94,217 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,232 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 747 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 114,991 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.06% or 165,698 shares in its portfolio. Hendley Company owns 19,045 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Group Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 828,810 shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 8,041 shares. Baxter Bros has 7,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 511,109 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 502,597 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 1.64M shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). America First Lc accumulated 212,191 shares. 1,645 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Panagora Asset Inc reported 21,767 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).