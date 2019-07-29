Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Holding by $204.44 Million; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Increased Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 135.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 759,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.18M, up from 560,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 480,956 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.38M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,740 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. 2.94M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Company reported 40,971 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.47% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Citadel Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Laffer has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 6,060 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 11,115 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 125,004 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fdx Advsr stated it has 14,928 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 356,334 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,616 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,211 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.21M shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $241.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 413,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67M shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).