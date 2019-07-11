Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $18.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Position Maintained by Magnetar Financial Llc

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32M, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $280.3. About 256,926 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 236.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 38,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,235 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, up from 16,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 182,875 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has declined 4.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.28M for 16.93 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

