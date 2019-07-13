Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Position by $1.61 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Scotia Capital Boosted Stake

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 59,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53M, up from 394,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 306,820 shares to 474,780 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 49,647 shares to 219,837 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,325 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

