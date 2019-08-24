Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Raised Holding by $7.32 Million; Capital International Holds Holding in Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH)

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 561,756 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 269.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 27,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,000 shares to 60,465 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 18,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,730 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 31,982 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 37,181 shares stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 1,620 are held by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 126,195 shares. 11,447 were reported by Brinker Cap. Cleararc Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,196 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,700 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 0.58% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The New York-based Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Companies holds 286,958 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).