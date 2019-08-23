Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.97 Million; At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Wright Investors Service Boosted Holding by $1.11 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 4,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 11,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $265.28. About 150,372 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 35,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 159,505 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 123,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 18.82 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau stocks can’t shake trade woes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

