Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $556,830 as Stock Rose; Cipher Capital LP Lifted Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $2.89 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 245,970 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 1150.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 36,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 271,556 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Successfully Achieves Multiple Top Tier Security Compliance Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2019: MRIN, LOGM, TLND, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 46,432 shares to 100,549 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 34,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,936 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16,300 shares to 406,900 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,300 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

