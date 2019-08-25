Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Stake by $1.94 Million; Segment Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 14,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Llc holds 644,816 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.11% or 1,735 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management reported 17,798 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 11,624 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 99,589 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 7,839 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amg National Trust Bancorp reported 9,046 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,175 shares. Family Firm invested in 1,472 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sabal Tru owns 4,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 3,803 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

