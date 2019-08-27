Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Clearbridge Investments Raised Holding; Css Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $526,194

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 169.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 115,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 183,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.53M, up from 68,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $267.67. About 44,364 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

Css Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 213.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $267.7. About 193,933 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 964,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 24,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,378 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Mgmt holds 0.12% or 48,758 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). National Bank Of America De owns 1.61M shares. Scott Selber, a Texas-based fund reported 10,344 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 67,248 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services owns 1,085 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,180 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,240 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 108,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,537 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 77,073 shares. Sterling Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 26,725 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,024 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 11,657 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd owns 138,240 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 11,447 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Reliance Communications Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Limited has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Metropolitan Life New York, New York-based fund reported 70,043 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.88% or 88,929 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mariner Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,627 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.03% or 332,334 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 5,250 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 126,787 shares. Omni Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 19,574 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 183,623 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Lc.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 1.66M shares to 208,743 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,505 shares, and cut its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L (NASDAQ:BKEP).