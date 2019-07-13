Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Aperio Group Boosted Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Maintained by Forbes J M & Co Llp

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 40,031 shares to 423,262 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 21,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,925 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

