Wellcare Health Plans (Put) (WCG) Holding Has Raised by Barclays Plc; Atria Investments Lowered Holding in Celanese Del (CE) as Shares Rose

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) (WCG) by 3000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 2,997 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 11,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 2,398 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc stated it has 44,983 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 175 are owned by Motco. Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,166 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 4,782 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 18,275 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 24,921 shares. 26,100 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated. Telemus Limited Co invested in 50,427 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 449 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 480,763 shares to 519,058 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

