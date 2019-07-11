WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Reaches $286.15 After 4.00% Up Move; Pc-tel (PCTI) Shorts Raised By 17.74%

The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.09% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.15. About 516,850 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $14.40B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $297.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WCG worth $575.88M more.

Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) had an increase of 17.74% in short interest. PCTI’s SI was 38,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.74% from 32,700 shares previously. With 25,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s short sellers to cover PCTI’s short positions. The SI to Pc-tel Inc’s float is 0.3%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 9,282 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 28.49 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29M for 17.28 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 320,000 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com invested in 1,388 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 57,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 196 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil reported 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fdx holds 3,732 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,548 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 20,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 388,339 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 189,613 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. York Management Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.5% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 796,658 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,737 are held by Northern Trust. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 29,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Llc invested 0.36% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). 686,693 are owned by Vanguard Gru. Stifel Fincl has 26,839 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 1.46M shares. North Star Inv Corporation owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 32,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 50,050 shares or 0% of the stock. 104 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.02% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $90.80 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.