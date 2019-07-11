WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) EPS Estimated At $4.14; Valinor Management Has Decreased Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $4.14 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $3.69 EPS. WCG’s profit would be $208.29 million giving it 17.28 P/E if the $4.14 EPS is correct. After having $3.69 EPS previously, WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 521,142 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Valinor Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 3.77%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 2.67M shares with $73.00 million value, down from 2.70M last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 569,211 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bancshares Of America De reported 168,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 14,483 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 19,500 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 14,216 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 6,690 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 9,439 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has 7,063 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital stated it has 11,447 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 844 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.11% or 9,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 946 shares. Viking Global L P holds 2.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1.32M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 14,315 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WellCare and AbleTo Partner to Bring Virtual Behavioral Healthcare to Medicare Advantage Members in New York – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare Supports Educational Scholarships for Georgia Students – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Centene and WellCare Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Centene’s Pending Acquisition of WellCare – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 28.5 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 30,237 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 469,260 shares. 2.19M are held by Par Capital Mgmt. Creative Planning owns 12,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership holds 250,605 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 41,712 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Aperio Limited Co owns 53,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Waterfront Capital Prns Ltd Company has 3.04% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 762,600 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 36,081 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 230,857 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Communications LP holds 18,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton holds 71,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.