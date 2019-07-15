WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) EPS Estimated At $4.14; Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 98 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 81 sold and reduced their stock positions in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 66.37 million shares, up from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 50 Increased: 72 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $4.14 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $3.69 EPS. WCG’s profit would be $208.29M giving it 17.60 P/E if the $4.14 EPS is correct. After having $3.69 EPS previously, WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s analysts see 12.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 102,565 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CF Industries, Nordstrom and WellCare Health Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Supports Educational Scholarships for Georgia Students – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 994 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund. Moreover, Oz Management Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 20,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. 89,639 are owned by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,548 shares stake. Ameriprise reported 199,654 shares. Fort Lp reported 13,654 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 528,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 45,100 shares. Natixis L P invested in 23,647 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sun Life Inc has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 29.02 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 124.91 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common And Preferred Dividends – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Will Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast And Conference Call – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 127,094 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for 361,751 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc owns 202,133 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 1.55% invested in the company for 709,567 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.33% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 7.84 million shares.