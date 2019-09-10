WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Comparison side by side

Both WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WellCare Health Plans Inc. 272 0.55 N/A 10.19 28.18 CVS Health Corporation 56 0.36 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see WellCare Health Plans Inc. and CVS Health Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WellCare Health Plans Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 4.1% CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

WellCare Health Plans Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. CVS Health Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WellCare Health Plans Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, CVS Health Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. WellCare Health Plans Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CVS Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WellCare Health Plans Inc. and CVS Health Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WellCare Health Plans Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CVS Health Corporation 0 0 7 3.00

WellCare Health Plans Inc.’s upside potential is 16.01% at a $318 average price target. CVS Health Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $71.29 average price target and a 12.09% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, WellCare Health Plans Inc. is looking more favorable than CVS Health Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WellCare Health Plans Inc. and CVS Health Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.7%. About 0.7% of WellCare Health Plans Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are CVS Health Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WellCare Health Plans Inc. -1.51% 2.25% 12.18% 4.14% 15.26% 21.67% CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73%

For the past year WellCare Health Plans Inc. had bullish trend while CVS Health Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors WellCare Health Plans Inc. beats CVS Health Corporation.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services. The Medicare Health Plans segment provides Medicare, a federal program that provides eligible persons aged 65 and over, as well as some disabled persons with a range of hospital, medical, and prescription drug benefits; Medicare Advantage, a MedicareÂ’s managed care alternative to the original Medicare program, which offers individuals standard Medicare benefits directly through Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; and coordinated care plans that are administered through health maintenance organizations and require members to seek health care services and select a primary care physician from a network of health care providers. The Medicare PDPs segment provides Medicare part D PDP plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries. Its PDP plans offer national in-network prescription drug coverage with 69,000 pharmacies, including a preferred pharmacy network. As of December 31, 2015, the company served approximately 3.8 million members in 50 states and the District of Columbia. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.