Wellcare Health Plans Com Stk (WCG) Share Price Rose While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Its Position; Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Upped Holding by $3.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (WCG) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $282.31. About 78,468 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 143.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 43,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 30,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 46,217 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 03/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces 2018 ‘Best of Choice’ Award Winners at 64th Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.03; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.37 TO $3.47; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection

