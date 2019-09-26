Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Eos Management LP Trimmed Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Share Value Rose

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 124,076 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 420,416 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 51,367 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3,868 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Company reported 0.39% stake. Victory Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 36,647 shares. 117,414 were reported by Polar Cap Llp. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 3,902 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,746 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 136,239 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.03% stake. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 918,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 17,295 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 24,530 shares.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 39.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

