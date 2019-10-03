Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Holder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $375,291

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, down from 54,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.37. About 560,875 shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.38 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwh Capital Management Inc has 1.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,707 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,707 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj invested in 1,777 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Windsor Capital Ltd invested in 0.27% or 2,806 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,143 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 363,391 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 5.88 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 44,700 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Td Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 238 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company reported 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 10,555 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.1% or 1,883 shares. 1,042 were accumulated by Vision Cap Management. Boston And Mngmt Inc owns 9,775 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

