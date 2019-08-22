Welch & Forbes Increased By $4.22 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Holding; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Sentiment Is 0.9

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 104 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 116 decreased and sold equity positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 87.13 million shares, up from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 83 Increased: 70 New Position: 34.

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 178.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 29,478 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 45,996 shares with $6.59M value, up from 16,518 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $5.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 251,445 shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet’s Confusing Picture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for 241,385 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 246,950 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 2.23% invested in the company for 83,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Green Street Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 98,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 2.25M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

