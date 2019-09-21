Welch & Forbes Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); Smead Capital Management Cut Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $2.57 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 91,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.80 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 21,896 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 830,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.08M, up from 808,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Poplar Forest holds 1.69M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8.27 million shares. Sky Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.16% or 15,580 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 190,802 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Community State Bank Na accumulated 0.06% or 10,198 shares. Hartford Investment Management Co owns 1.26 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 12,436 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 978,835 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. 45,300 were reported by Spirit Of America Corporation New York. Madrona Finance Service Lc stated it has 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quaker Cap Invs Ltd Com reported 10,000 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Lc stated it has 19,266 shares. Lincluden Mngmt owns 197,728 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.47% or 3.08 million shares. Cumberland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.73% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

