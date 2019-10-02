Welch & Forbes Lowered Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $396,812; Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Position

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 7,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 620,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.84 million, down from 628,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.82 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 107,249 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.95M, up from 102,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Oshkosh Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 150,233 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11,205 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 311,533 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl owns 800,000 shares. 266,807 are held by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs. Advisors Capital Mgmt Llc owns 349,336 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Llc holds 588,531 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Ser has invested 1.47% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.36M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.35% stake. Washington Trust Fincl Bank owns 9,246 shares. 2.27 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 7,730 are held by Pacific Glob Investment Management Com. Barclays Public Limited holds 3.26M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. St James Invest Communications Ltd Llc holds 596,631 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Llc has 271,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 705,362 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,912 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 93,377 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 16,820 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). One Trading LP accumulated 1,146 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 13,562 shares. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.21% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 3,215 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 68,619 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 12,476 shares stake. 21,010 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt.

