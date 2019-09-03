Welch & Forbes Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Rose; One Capital Management Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 10,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 624,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.19 million, up from 614,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares to 59,426 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 16,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,370 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,577 shares to 24,596 shares, valued at $28.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,819 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.