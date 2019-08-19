Welch & Forbes Holding In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Has Increased; Nordson (NDSN) Shares Declined While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered Its Position by $408,144

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 34,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 241,530 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 207,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 582,033 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 37,753 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,105 shares to 37,867 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,668 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.6 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $105.71M for 18.65 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

