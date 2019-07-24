Welch & Forbes Raised Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding; Newmarket (NEU) Sellers Decreased By 3.95% Their Shorts

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 7,917 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 193,421 shares with $26.34M value, up from 185,504 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $23.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 1.34M shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 265,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 276,200 shares previously. With 59,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 3.65%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $420.48. About 22,398 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 220 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Heritage Wealth reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 37,829 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,276 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Pennsylvania Trust reported 19,548 shares. D E Shaw holds 14,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Dimensional Fund L P owns 98,108 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 515 are held by Da Davidson And Comm. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp owns 537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Aqr Ltd holds 0% or 4,443 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 476 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $145 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mgmt holds 1,545 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bain Cap Equity Mngmt Lc has invested 0.59% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). John G Ullman And Assocs reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tompkins Fin reported 427 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,818 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,483 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 14,478 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,375 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,325 shares. Boston Prtn invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 40,529 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Northern Tru Corp holds 1.71M shares.

