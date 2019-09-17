Welch & Forbes Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.19 Million; Msci (MSCI) Holding Maintained by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 345.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 5,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 1,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $233.95. About 91,809 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 26,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 203,004 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, up from 176,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 3.07M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,137 were accumulated by Marathon Cap Mgmt. Bessemer Group accumulated 51,756 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP accumulated 0.02% or 11,349 shares. Wisconsin-based Madison Inv has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 387,438 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc holds 0.42% or 28,772 shares. 113,145 were reported by Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Lynch & Assoc In invested in 0.18% or 12,236 shares. S&Co Inc holds 393,430 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital accumulated 0.8% or 30,378 shares. Spc Fincl accumulated 6,375 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl Ltd has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 206,305 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Svcs accumulated 6,100 shares. Rdl Fincl invested in 0.17% or 5,564 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $4.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 15,320 shares to 66,430 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,606 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,819 shares to 59,413 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,875 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).