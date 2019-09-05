Welch & Forbes Increased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $569,600; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Boosted Stake by $320,706

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 130,941 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 119,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, up from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $38.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.59. About 2.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Capital has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Research & Mgmt Communications has 2,448 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 721 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 15.75M shares. Moreover, West Chester Capital Advsrs Inc has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest Cap Management reported 9,095 shares. Maryland Capital stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Advisers Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillsdale Incorporated holds 0.03% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer accumulated 3% or 438,304 shares. Legacy Private owns 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,589 shares. 33,500 are owned by Cypress Funds Lc. Cornerstone holds 2,571 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,157 shares to 244,758 shares, valued at $95.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,963 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Ltd Co invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 13,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Psagot Inv House reported 1.38M shares. First City Cap Management Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 24,578 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca accumulated 241,543 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 68,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 37,114 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated reported 47,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System stated it has 66,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York, New York-based fund reported 92,327 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In, Indiana-based fund reported 10,471 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Invesco has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 21. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8,391 shares to 55,909 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,308 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.