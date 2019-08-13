Welch & Forbes Upped Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake by $874,614; Market Value Rose; Ringcentral (RNG) Position Has Raised by Night Owl Capital Management Llc

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 340,512 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 367.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 14,263 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 408,562 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,946 shares to 475,523 shares, valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 17,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,528 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase has 159,907 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). American Intl Gru Inc accumulated 0.02% or 63,680 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 16,989 shares. 29,438 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Strategy Asset Managers reported 0.83% stake. Capital Returns Limited Com owns 78,550 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 68,199 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co reported 8,833 shares. Amer Century holds 462,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 23,989 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,315 are held by Bamco New York. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.39% or 683,008 shares. 12 West Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.31% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 105,300 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,306 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,703 shares. State Street invested in 906,670 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 141,908 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,305 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,694 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,826 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 148,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,541 were reported by First Republic Investment.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.