Welch & Forbes Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $1.45 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 673.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 53,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 16,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 848,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.87 million, down from 864,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares to 322,676 shares, valued at $45.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 120,100 shares to 128,300 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 458,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).