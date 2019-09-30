Welch & Forbes Has Boosted Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding By $330,625; Lennox International Inc. (LII) Had 1 Bulls

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 2,875 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 93,408 shares with $10.80M value, up from 90,533 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.77. About 523,061 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 6.50% above currents $243.43 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of LII in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $220.0000 210.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $273.0000 276.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 231.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs 235.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $202.0000 220.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $236 New Target: $275 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $272 Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $258 New Target: $270 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 6,649 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% or 830 shares. 1,996 are held by World Asset. Fdx owns 868 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 17,398 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 12,364 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,981 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 605 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 58,168 shares. 9,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Natixis Advsrs L P reported 12,449 shares. 5,783 are held by Piedmont Advisors Incorporated. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,788 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $243.43. About 122,205 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lennox International to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 7,283 shares to 435,055 valued at $90.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 16,985 shares and now owns 416,014 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.20’s average target is 16.79% above currents $109.77 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 19.