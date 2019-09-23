Welch & Forbes Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Kings Point Capital Management Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 50.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 45,283 shares with $3.89M value, down from 91,066 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.22 million shares traded or 62.39% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Welch & Forbes Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch & Forbes Llc acquired 14,883 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Welch & Forbes Llc holds 821,497 shares with $34.73M value, up from 806,614 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $210.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65 million shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.09 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management increased Ishares Tr Msci China (MCHI) stake by 5,306 shares to 10,975 valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 96,458 shares and now owns 111,575 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.24% above currents $92.33 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target. Raymond James maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, July 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.46% above currents $46.36 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5100 target. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.