Welch & Forbes Has Raised Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $1.72 Million; Kessler Investment Group Increases Position in Cummins (CMI)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 44,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 806,614 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 762,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 14.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loudon Inv Management Ltd Com owns 1.23% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,904 shares. Beacon holds 0.08% or 3,208 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,886 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 703 shares. Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,309 shares. Pension Ser invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 27,057 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,088 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 204,714 shares. First National Tru has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3,919 are owned by Globeflex Cap Lp. 1,405 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,958 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Analysts are Upgrading Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Cable Company Grew Free Cash Flow Over 50% — Yet Still Sold Off After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,775 shares to 27,265 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,819 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).