Welch & Forbes Has Cut Its Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $1.44 Million; Kessler Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Shares Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 17,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 49,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 67,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 1.45 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 400,686 are held by General Invsts. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Mgmt Lc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,545 shares. Boys Arnold Co Inc reported 51,808 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gru has invested 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 19,690 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 17,071 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd has 20,466 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Ltd Company has 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 591,996 shares. Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,280 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 21.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

