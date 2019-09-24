Welch Group Trimmed Its Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Holding; Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -1.77% below currents $101.12 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Wells Fargo downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $98.0000 102.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Welch Group Llc decreased Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc sold 11,080 shares as Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Welch Group Llc holds 318,214 shares with $32.99 million value, down from 329,294 last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Cp now has $18.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 356,956 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kim Marsh Joins Mercer’s Dallas Office as Principal, Health – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and Xevant Announce Strategic Plan Optimization Solution for Employer-Sponsored Pharmacy Benefit Plans – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer Appoints Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,235 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has invested 0.55% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). World has invested 0.37% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Zeke Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 9,217 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Limited Ltd holds 0.01% or 309 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 828,469 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Caxton Assoc Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,447 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 114,452 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nippon Life Ins holds 5.25 million shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 887,079 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity. 182 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares with value of $19,965 were bought by Debbink Dirk J.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Selective Insurance Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in First American Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). United Fire Group Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 320,276 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Piedmont Inv owns 4,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust Co owns 38,353 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,365 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.69% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 1,600 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 44,365 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.47% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.02% or 298 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 118,508 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 19,125 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Calamos Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Welch Group Llc increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 13,225 shares to 384,958 valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New stake by 3,725 shares and now owns 10,042 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.