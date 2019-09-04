Welch Group Trimmed By $461,727 Its Mc Donalds (MCD) Position; Sensato Investors Boosted By $996,345 Its Autohome (ATHM) Holding

Welch Group Llc decreased Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc sold 2,443 shares as Mc Donalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Welch Group Llc holds 152,063 shares with $28.88M value, down from 154,506 last quarter. Mc Donalds Corp now has $164.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 3.18 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition

Sensato Investors Llc increased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc acquired 9,489 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 119,502 shares with $12.56 million value, up from 110,013 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $10.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 875,794 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) stake by 241,300 shares to 13,525 valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) stake by 81,842 shares and now owns 404,966 shares. Zto Express Cayman Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 26,064 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Linscomb And Williams reported 34,966 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding has 0.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co reported 3,949 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent And Inc has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 51,130 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 3,873 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 17,759 were reported by Howard. Cookson Peirce Co reported 82,240 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.39% or 281,883 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has 249,900 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 564,142 shares. Bartlett & Company invested in 0.98% or 134,645 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,247 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $225’s average target is 3.62% above currents $217.13 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 33 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, June 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20300 target.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.45 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,775 shares to 145,959 valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 6,628 shares and now owns 220,943 shares. Unilever Plc Adr New (NYSE:UL) was raised too.