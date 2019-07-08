Welch Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Decreased by $407,395; Adelante Capital Management Upped Its Boston Properties (BXP) Stake by $3.04 Million as Shares Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42M, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 9.11M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93M, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 297,324 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Acquires Rights to Platform 16 Development Site at Diridon Station in San Jose, CA – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Boston Properties Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties Announces Redemption Price for 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The first YWCA in the U.S. considers sale of longtime home in Back Bay – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Ins Com Tx owns 4,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aviva Plc accumulated 100,683 shares. American Investment Services reported 3,320 shares. Citigroup has 215,049 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.02% or 89,427 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 2,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bessemer Grp holds 544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.02% stake. Westwood Management Il invested 0.12% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 28,397 shares. 109,678 were reported by Martingale Asset Lp. First Republic Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.14% or 464,419 shares in its portfolio.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 126,364 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $43.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Interstate Bankshares has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,749 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.41% or 98,418 shares in its portfolio. 7,797 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company. Element Management reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 194,513 shares. 57.72M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 59,753 were accumulated by Ent Svcs. 132,766 are owned by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc. Montecito Bancorp And Tru reported 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Advisers Lc holds 1.02% or 1.94 million shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa reported 21,072 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancorporation Division has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,700 shares stake.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares to 313,675 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.