Welch Group Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Dcp Midstream Lpunits (DCP) Shorts Decreased By 10.24%

Dcp Midstream Lpunits (NYSE:DCP) had a decrease of 10.24% in short interest. DCP’s SI was 6.95M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.24% from 7.75M shares previously. With 549,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Dcp Midstream Lpunits (NYSE:DCP)’s short sellers to cover DCP’s short positions. The SI to Dcp Midstream Lpunits’s float is 7.73%. The stock increased 5.18% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 3.39M shares traded or 366.99% up from the average. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has declined 33.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DCP News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates DCP Midstream L.P.’s Ser B Perpetual Pfd Units ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Venus Medtech Receives DCP Capital’s Equity Investment to Accelerate Heart Valve Technology Development and International; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP -; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – PRICED SERIES B PREFERRED UNITS AT A PRICE OF $25.00 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates DCP Midstream, LP’s Preferred Equity Offering ‘BB-‘/’RR6’; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 07/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHERN HILLS PIPELINE EXPANSION

Welch Group Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 7,156 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Welch Group Llc holds 132,193 shares with $22.91 million value, up from 125,037 last quarter. 3M Company now has $97.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role

More notable recent DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DCP Midstream to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DCP Midstream to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate.

Among 3 analysts covering DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DCP Midstream has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33’s average target is 18.53% above currents $27.84 stock price. DCP Midstream had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Credit Suisse.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 4.99% above currents $169.67 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM LB JE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 7.59 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 3,585 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 75,954 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.61 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Cap Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Haverford Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42,760 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 5,566 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,179 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 603,961 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 2,093 shares. Albion Grp Ut holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,331 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 59,897 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co owns 9,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.