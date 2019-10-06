Welch Group Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Umb Bank N A Boosted Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 118.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 33,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 22,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.22M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.86% or 198,839 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis R M has invested 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.36M are owned by Fayez Sarofim & Company. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 537,429 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Parus (Uk) invested in 6.27% or 98,145 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% or 206,241 shares in its portfolio. Allstate invested in 0.4% or 162,312 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 147,551 shares. 325,436 are held by Columbus Circle. Beach Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,890 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,504 shares to 147,117 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,794 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25,151 shares to 173,662 shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,892 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

