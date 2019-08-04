Welch Group Lowered Mc Donalds (MCD) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Patten & Patten Has Increased Position

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,063 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 154,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Company by 8,559 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $49.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,011 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fred Alger holds 0% or 529 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.71% stake. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Company owns 31,260 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 341,557 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. 9,688 are owned by Albion Financial Group Inc Ut. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 102,986 shares or 0.64% of the stock. M Hldgs Secs Inc holds 0.07% or 5,543 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 9,879 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Com holds 11,281 shares. 4,552 are held by Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Regions reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Goldman Sachs has 5.96 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $771,429 activity. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,664 shares in its portfolio. Cwm stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wade G W And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,015 shares. Westchester Management Inc accumulated 4.12% or 50,664 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 10,959 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 1.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,489 shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.9% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.56% or 231,485 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). National Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 12,970 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd owns 3,570 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 152,506 shares to 787,993 shares, valued at $24.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,959 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

