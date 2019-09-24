Welch Group Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $586,719; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position

Welch Group Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 118.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 4,221 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Welch Group Llc holds 7,772 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 3,551 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 78,128 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.00M shares with $27.51 million value, up from 924,867 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 1.17 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.68% above currents $132.46 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt, -based fund reported 63,562 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,915 shares. First City Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 45,308 were reported by Davis. Karpus Mngmt accumulated 3,287 shares. Wheatland Inc owns 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,860 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 301 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.20M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 198,791 shares. 16,009 are held by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co. 3,466 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 41,899 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 27,319 shares.

Welch Group Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 8,399 shares to 347,532 valued at $30.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stake by 11,431 shares and now owns 80,523 shares. Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 14,122 shares to 146,890 valued at $34.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 43,991 shares and now owns 459,835 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare Trust reports $200M in development, acquisitions QTD – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust of America Announces Pricing of $250 million of 3.500% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026 and $650 million of 3.100% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030 – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.