Welch Group Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED); Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) by $5.61 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 811,517 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,675 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 310,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 339,019 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,029 shares to 305 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,654 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.77M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,364 shares to 31,015 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).