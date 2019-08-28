Welch Group Increases Stake in Colgate (CL); Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) Stake by $1.33 Million

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.05M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 33,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 187,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 154,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 2.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 26,950 shares to 31,820 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,920 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc..

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 2.97 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hourglass Cap Ltd Com holds 10,198 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.74% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,580 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 19,719 are held by Asset Strategies. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.58M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.90M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.18% or 706,754 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 83,207 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Webster Bankshares N A reported 1,844 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.