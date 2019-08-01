Welch Group Increases Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED); Cadence Bank Na Has Increased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $358,436 as Market Valuation Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 313,675 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 310,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 2.84M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of stock. $1,984 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Friday, May 31. Sanchez Robert bought $2,283 worth of stock. $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. 90 shares valued at $7,615 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,542 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allstate Corporation owns 27,919 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management accumulated 4,775 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.71M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 51,595 shares. Albion Finance Gp Ut invested 0.68% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,117 shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated invested 1.21% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Hartford Inv has 40,602 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 158,499 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 14,723 are held by Aviance Cap Mgmt Llc. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares to 291,370 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Ltd Llc stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenview Commercial Bank Dept holds 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,906 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 173,780 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Buckingham accumulated 38,238 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 1.98M shares. Moreover, Wendell David Assocs Inc has 1.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 65,753 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Verition Fund Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 116,533 shares. Haverford Service Inc has invested 4.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.52% or 23,251 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 142,901 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.