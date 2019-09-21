Welch Group Increased Its Position in Colgate (CL) as Share Value Rose; Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Holding Held by Route One Investment Company Lp

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54M, up from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 291,595 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 380,267 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.25M, up from 375,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Llc holds 0.03% or 320,164 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Co stated it has 39,139 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation has 133,882 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,779 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 25,050 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,121 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 10,062 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 1.41% or 26,168 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 108,506 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,272 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management has 4,749 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 15,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.17M were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Regions Corporation invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Somerset holds 0.77% or 20,725 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8,399 shares to 347,532 shares, valued at $30.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,226 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Sr (SPY).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.05 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.