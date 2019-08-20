Welch Group Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $547,227; Share Price Rose; Autodesk Com (ADSK) Holding Has Increased by Jackson Square Partners Llc

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.51M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.50 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 234,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91 million, up from 230,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 597,888 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $311.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 38,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 10 shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 5,354 were reported by Ls Inv Lc. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.05% or 52,700 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.19% or 15,066 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 822 shares. Bridges Investment Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 34,043 shares. Huntington State Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Interest Gp invested in 99,307 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 5,658 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 323 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 16,232 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Principal Grp has 0.33% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.24M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 1.29% or 61,450 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Co reported 112,245 shares stake. Old Point Finance N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,927 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 0.25% or 4,430 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc invested in 61,424 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,644 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 130,540 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,480 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co invested in 2,625 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Capital has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brookstone Capital Management owns 5,587 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Snow Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 1,820 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company invested in 541,651 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Svcs Group has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares to 355,931 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.