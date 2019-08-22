Welch Group Holds Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Manchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Share Price Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 85,473 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66 million, up from 82,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $383. About 785,265 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lockheed Martin Fell 12.8% in December – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,517 are owned by Nbw Cap Lc. Westchester Cap Mgmt Inc holds 4% or 31,108 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 2,653 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management accumulated 718,489 shares. Karp Cap Management Corp accumulated 2,763 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 1.99% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 42,970 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 12,000 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc invested in 2,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers holds 0.39% or 13,000 shares. 2,433 were reported by Buckingham Capital Management. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.86% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.11% or 198,149 shares. Smith Salley & owns 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,607 shares. 36,204 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.03% or 1,356 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares to 355,931 shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,646 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Battleground That Is GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is GE Up Off the Ropes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 23,033 shares to 75,819 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).