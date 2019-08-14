Welch Group Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Trimmed by $615,160; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 291,370 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, down from 297,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 11.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 56,348 shares to 590,774 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.84M are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Monetary Group reported 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Fincl Ltd accumulated 6,313 shares. 69,101 are held by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. First Midwest Bancorp Division stated it has 63,270 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.1% or 7,214 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Us Natl Bank De holds 5.20 million shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 427 shares. Broderick Brian C has 3.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apriem reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 1.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory owns 39,062 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 60,500 shares. 120,200 are owned by Loews. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 1.48% or 17,071 shares. Stralem And Comm holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,147 shares. Conning stated it has 171,857 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 405,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.46% or 7.85M shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 355,653 shares. Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 457,403 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 493,309 shares. A D Beadell Counsel stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb reported 1.75 million shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43M shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

